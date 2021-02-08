//Man arrested for stealing from elderly in Brooks, Colquitt, Thomas

Share with friends











Release:

Brooks County, GA (February 6, 2021) – On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to initiate an investigation into multiple thefts of monies from an elderly couple in Brooks County, Georgia. So far in the investigation, thefts totaling more than $20,000 have been documented. Agents expect that number to increase as they receive additional financial records related to the thefts from various businesses. Agents secured arrest warrants in Brooks, Thomas, and Colquitt Counties charging Jeffrey Hires, 31, with six counts of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents (Felony). Hires has been charged with the following crimes thus far:

Brooks Co:

-2 cts. of Exploitation and Intimidation of Disabled Adults, Elderly Persons, and Residents

Colquitt Co:

-2 cts. of Exploitation and Intimidation of Disabled Adults, Elderly Persons, and Residents

Thomas Co:

-2 cts. of Exploitation and Intimidation of Disabled Adults, Elderly Persons, and Residents

Additional charges are expected to be presented at Grand Jury when presented in Brooks, Thomas, and Colquitt County at a later date.

Hires was arrested in Camden County, Georgia on unrelated, outstanding warrants, and later transported to the Brooks County Jail on January 27, 2021. Hires was later transported to the Thomas County Jail to be served with arrest warrants, and then served with the Colquitt and Brooks County warrants after his release from Thomas County. It is alleged that Hires was using the victims’ bank card inappropriately at various locations in Brooks, Thomas, and Colquitt County. This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked and encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090.