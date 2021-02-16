//Man arrested after stealing running car

Share with friends











Release:

On February 12, 2021, at approximately 9:30 pm, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to EnMarket (701 East Park Avenue) about a vehicle that had just been stolen. Emergency 911 Dispatch related the vehicle description to the officers. Responding officers quickly located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers found Ronald Issac driving the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the victim had left the vehicle unlocked, with the engine on while they went inside the store. Issac was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with theft by taking-motor vehicle (Felony).

“We ask that citizens do not leave their vehicles unattended, while unlocked and running. This incident shows how quickly a crime can occur”. Lt. Scottie Johns