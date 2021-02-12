//Lowndes I-75 traffic stops lead to drugs, money, arrests

Share with friends











Release:

This week, members of the Lowndes County Sheriffs Office, Interstate Criminal Enforcement team conducted traffic stops on Interstate 75 which resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics valued at approximately $600,000 and between $40,000 and $50,000 in currency. Each of the events are detailed below.

On February 10, 2021, deputies stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and operating with no headlights which resulted in the recovery of nearly 8 pounds of marijuana and over 3 pounds of THC laced edibles. Laurie Hardway and Paula Sue Taylor, both from Addison, Michigan possessed nearly $50,000 in marijuana and THC edibles enroute from Michigan to Daytona, Florida. Both have been charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

On February 10, 2021 deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. This stop resulted in a vehicle pursuit during which a precision immobilization technique (P.I.T.) was used to terminate the pursuit. The driver was arrested for active warrants issued in Florida and numerous Lowndes County charges. The passenger was also arrested and a total of 112 grams of marijuana and 5 bundles United States currency, valued in excess of $40,000 was recovered. Tony Jerome Henry and Jeremy Tims were arrested.

On February 11,2021 a traffic stop was conducted for a traffic infraction. During the stop 45 pounds of marijuana, 3.8 pounds or 400 Psilocybin (mushrooms) candy bars, and 250 THC viles were recovered and Jason Greer was arrested.