//Headlight violation leads to DUI, drug possession

Release:

On February 11, 2021, at approximately 7 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Kenneth Sermons for not having his vehicle headlights on. While the officer was speaking with Sermons, the officer noticed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Sermons was placed under arrest. Further investigation showed Sermons had in his possession marijuana, cocaine, and numerous pills that were not in their original container, along with a large amount of U.S. Currency. An empty beer bottle was also found in the driver’s side floor area of Sermons’ vehicle. Sermons was transported to Lowndes County Jail and charged with driving without headlights, driving under the influence (misdemeanor), open container (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (felony), and possession of a controlled substance schedule 2 with intent to distribute (felony).

“We are proud of our officers for getting this impaired driver off of the roadway possibly preventing someone from being injured or killed”. Lt. Scottie Johns