//Coffee County meth dealer pleads guilty

Share with friends











Release:

Coffee County man pleads guilty to methamphetamine distribution

Federal charge could bring up to 20 years in prison

BRUNSWICK, GA: A Coffee County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting to distribution of methamphetamine.

Demetrius Brown, a/k/a “Jersey,” 42, of Douglas, Ga., pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Brunswick before Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to one count of Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Brown’s admission to the charge carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison, followed by at least three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Our law enforcement partners did outstanding work in uncovering and shutting down Demetrius Brown’s poison pill factory,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “We applaud their work in eradicating the illegal drug trade in our community.”

Brown previously has been convicted of multiple felonies, including assault on a law enforcement officer and drug distribution on school property – all occurring in New Jersey prior to his relocation to south Georgia.

The investigation of Brown began in 2019 when the Coffee County Drug Unit determined Brown was selling pills purportedly containing ecstasy. Law enforcement conducted two controlled purchases before executing a search warrant at Brown’s home, discovering a pill press, other materials used for manufacturing methamphetamine pills, and four firearms.

“We hope the conviction of Demetrius Brown will serve as a major wake-up call to those attempting to manufacture and distribute illegal drugs in Coffee County,” Sheriff Doyle Wooten stated. “We are actively partnering with state and federal officials and law enforcement agencies to aggressively target the sources of drug distribution in our area, and we will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent the law allows.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Drug Unit, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney John P. Harper III.