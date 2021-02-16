//Armed robbery suspect arrested in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

On Saturday, February 6 a male entered the Triangle Food Mart, 4946 Highway 41 South and after milling around the store pulled a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk cooperated, giving the male a sum of cash. The male fled the store to an awaiting vehicle.

Investigators and crime scene investigators processed the store for forensic evidence and lifted a fingerprint from inside the store. That fingerprint was matched to Mario L. Roberts who was arrested on Monday, February 15 at his Hudson Street, Valdosta residence and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators are continuing to examine and compare evidence to another robbery that occurred Sunday, February 14 at 4952 Bemiss Road.

Additional charges are likely forthcoming as others are identified.