//Valdosta State University Dean’s List released

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List

VALDOSTA, GA (01/19/2021)– More than 2,100 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU.

To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

The following area residents are recognized on this list of distinguished and accomplished students who exemplify excellence in the attainment of their educational goals:

Bates Russell of Valdosta

Christopher Radford of Valdosta

Gregory Boatright of Valdosta

Shaquaveous Belcher of Valdosta

Elma Sanabria of San Pedro Sula

Chelan Worms of Valdosta

Breana Box of Valdosta

Alexander Folarin of Valdosta

Emily Lott of Valdosta

Brandon Turner of Valdosta

Kaylon Day of Valdosta

Deja Austin of Valdosta

Shebelya Edith of Valdosta

Jamia Washington of St. Petersburg

Paige Staley of Valdosta

Danielle McKay of Lithonia

Colton Broome of Valdosta

Abby Gill of Valdosta

Martha Bird of Valdosta

Kayla Bradley of Augusta

Mary Carter of Valdosta

Hannah Ferrell of Valdosta

Katharine Roland of Valdosta

Erin Copeland of Valdosta

Shaun Morrison of Valdosta

Allen Brown of Stone Mountain

Megan Glorius of Valdosta

Katie Day of Augusta

Zachary Taylor of Valdosta

Brandon Harrell of Valdosta

Meredith Reitz of Valdosta

Justin Lewis of Valdosta

Bruce Eager of Valdosta

Jordan Williams of Jacksonville

Faith Crummy of Valdosta

Bruna De Sousa Paes Barbosa of Valdosta

Larissa Jones of Valdosta

Marquise Milton of Valdosta

Thomas Falkenhausen of Valdosta

Deonna Price of Winder

Michael Elder of Valdosta

John Miller of Valdosta

Rachael Goss of Valdosta

Mary Tarpley of Valdosta

Meghan McGee of Valdosta

Victoria Maxwell of Valdosta

David Buckridge of Valdosta

Nathan Hart of Valdosta

Margaret Cosper of Valdosta

Camden Burrous of Valdosta

Abigail Kinast of Valdosta

Rachel Hart of Valdosta

Jessica Evans of Cumming

Ruth Streater of Valdosta

Parker Rowe of Valdosta

Heather Covell of Valdosta

Ramiro Santillan of Valdosta

Amelia Wilson of Valdosta

Sydnee Tyson of Valdosta

Summer Miles of Tifton

Rebecca Wilsey of Valdosta

Erik Kacprzyk of Valdosta

Yushanti Dunbar of Valdosta

Nadja Ellis of Army/Air Post Office

Kailey Fussell of Valdosta

Randall Crews of Valdosta

Alejandro Briceno of Douglas

Eddy Castellanos Caballero of Valdosta

Kassidy Bunte of Valdosta

Faith Thompson of Valdosta

Kaley Folsom of Valdosta

Taylor Gray of Valdosta

Hannah Gandy of Valdosta

Madelyn Adair of Valdosta

Diana Henriquez of Grayson

Kayleigh Steinberg of Valdosta

Katherine Patterson of Valdosta

Amanda Aguilar of Valdosta

Seth Weeks of Valdosta

Alyssa Vedder of Valdosta

Mariah Wyand of Valdosta

Xipei Liao of Valdosta

Caleb Starling of Valdosta

Madylin Schenk of Valdosta

Jennifer Sylvestre of Valdosta

Luke Sigmon of Valdosta

Taylor Hillegass of Valdosta

Kenneth Denaux of Valdosta

Jacob Miller of Valdosta

Kaitlyn Cook of Valdosta

LaVal Castleberry of Valdosta

Nicole Demmons of Valdosta

Abigail Winningham of Valdosta

Ralph Philor of Valdosta

Robert Moorman of Valdosta

Abigail Bland of Valdosta

Sahil Patel of Valdosta

Kasey McQuitty of Valdosta

Kaliece Bush of Valdosta

Madison Paulk of Valdosta

Jwalant Shah of Valdosta

Kameron Nez of Valdosta

Primalou Versailles of Valdosta

Nicole Manwell of Valdosta

Noel Rojas Galviz of Valdosta

Khyati Patel of Valdosta

David Donahoe of Monroe

Ebony Williams of Valdosta

William Culbreth of Valdosta

Dueward Holton of Valdosta

Shelby Witherspoon of Ball Ground

Christian Perry of Valdosta

Elijah Graves of Valdosta

Katie Thomerson of Valdosta

Addison Yommer of Valdosta

David Paulk of Valdosta

Bridget Barrera of Valdosta

Keri Sadley of Valdosta

Imeisha Rountree of Valdosta

Bailey Mathis of Valdosta

Mamie Flucas of Valdosta

Caitlin Mallory of Valdosta

Madison Whiteley of Valdosta

Kahleel Guerrier of McDonough

Brooklynne McGonagle of Melbourne

Kenneth Kaney of Valdosta

John Dickey of Hinesville

Felecia Sifuentes of Valdosta

Jamie Steen of Valdosta

Preston Persaud of Valdosta

Elexis Armstrong of Valdosta

Lacey Barrett of Valdosta

Cameron Baker of Valdosta

Landon Yeomans of Valdosta

Claire Woodward of Valdosta

Sarah Sims of Valdosta

Ainslee Shover of Valdosta

Brooklyn Woodruff of Valdosta

Mallory Buckler of Valdosta

Gabrielle Frederick of Valdosta

Lindsey Bennett of Valdosta

Mackenzie Branch of Valdosta

Molly Mizell of Valdosta

Bhoomy Patel of Valdosta

Faith Carter of Valdosta

Kaylee Barnes of Valdosta

Taylor Taylor of Valdosta

Carola Rosario Milan of Valdosta

Harrison Culpepper of Valdosta

Jordan Ray of Valdosta

Maria Alvarez of Valdosta

Alexis Silveira of Valdosta

Lindsay Sebastian of Valdosta

Savannah Croft of Valdosta

Kacy Ann Sears of Valdosta

Katie Ward of Valdosta

Stephanie Buckner of Valdosta

Simone Brock of Valdosta

Georgia Wynn of Valdosta

William Cox of Valdosta

Colt Purdy of Valdosta

Jaliyah Brantley of Valdosta

Ivan Seasholtz of Valdosta

Rebecca Lupinek of Valdosta

Jordan Briggs of Valdosta

Brooke Bennett of Valdosta

Abby Boykin of Hahira

Andrew Smith of Valdosta

Lorelei Dittmer of Valdosta

Sarah Sable of Valdosta

Payton King of Valdosta

Allison Green of Valdosta

Dana Henderson of Valdosta

Khushi Patel of Valdosta

Miller McGhin of Valdosta

Damian Hari of Valdosta

Kathalina Thorpe of Valdosta

T’Airra Lane of Valdosta

Alexandra Holcomb of Valdosta

Erik Marine of Valdosta

Meredith Shaw of Valdosta

Lacey Viche of Valdosta

Dylan Durham of Valdosta

Alan Nelson of Valdosta

Madison Radtke of Valdosta

Shelby Henderson of Valdosta

Kerri Arnold of Valdosta

Kyra Irvin of Valdosta

Faith James of Valdosta

Jordyn Austin of Valdosta

Zoe Barrett of Valdosta

Jose Hernandez of Valdosta

Anastasia Garofalo of Valdosta

George Fleming of Valdosta

Yash Patel of Valdosta

Shaelyn Macool of Valdosta

Caleb Jones of Valdosta

Elizabeth Thornton of Valdosta

Bryonna Stokes of Valdosta

Audrey Harding of Valdosta

Gabriel Ellwood of Valdosta

Mackenzie Jones of Valdosta

Benjamin Dudley of Valdosta

Abigail Wilcher of Valdosta

Marcus Williams of Valdosta

Taylor Macera of Valdosta

Candace Williams of Valdosta

Courtney Clark of Valdosta

Ivey Harris of Valdosta

Isabel Everson of Valdosta

Sara Williams of Valdosta

Danielle Bujones of Valdosta

Megan Hawkins of Valdosta

Katie Barker of Valdosta

Nadezhda Yankovsky of Valdosta

Nikkie Ballard of Valdosta

Abreauna Hadley of Valdosta

Aysia Williams of Valdosta

Shayla Jackson of Valdosta

Morgan Lane of Lake Park

Sequoria Chunn of Valdosta

Hunter Peagler of Valdosta

John Hall of Valdosta

Erika Pietrafesa of Valdosta

Caitlyn Carter of Valdosta

Deep Patel of Valdosta

Tamekah Roberts of Valdosta

Luke Sowell of Valdosta

Leonard Dooley of Valdosta

Gabriel Weeks of Valdosta

Alana Hiers of Valdosta

Madeleine Mayer of Valdosta

Andrew Lin of Valdosta

Reece Whiddon of Valdosta

Cravon Mallory of Valdosta

Cristian Luttrell of Valdosta

Sarah Howell of Valdosta

Jazmin Hinojo of Valdosta

Crystal Lang of Valdosta

Alex Carlson of Valdosta

Morgan McMullen of Valdosta

Carragen Young of Valdosta

Holly Shoemaker of Valdosta

Parker Meadors of Valdosta

Blake Thomas of Valdosta

Lilian Cseh of Valdosta

Meg Harnevious of Valdosta

Sean Whatley of Valdosta

Shaelyn Kiley of Valdosta

Janara Holmes of Valdosta

Angela Tretheway of Valdosta

Charlesie Hammond of Valdosta

Callie Belflower of Valdosta

Christian Guest of Valdosta

Sa’niyah Walton of Valdosta

Sadie Kurtz of Valdosta

Lauren Pitts of Valdosta

Farhana Khan of Valdosta

Lucas Haley of Valdosta

Haeun Kim of Valdosta

Dominique Sanders of Valdosta

Michael Harris of Valdosta

Amy Alcoser of Valdosta

Samantha Little of Valdosta

Ednir Gutierrez of Valdosta

Grayson Wall of Valdosta

Clara Reid of Valdosta

Daniel Weaver of Valdosta

Kalin Boutwell of Valdosta

Daniel Millsap of Valdosta

Ishika Patel of Valdosta

Mary Faircloth of Valdosta

Charles Hilton of Valdosta

Logan Anderson of Valdosta

Leigh Overlaur of Valdosta

Ryan Scandrol of Valdosta

Kayden Dickey of Valdosta

Hope Smith of Valdosta

Brooke Daugherty of Valdosta

Emily Vasquez of Valdosta

Ciara Gilbert of Valdosta

Grant Garner of Valdosta

Cydney Daquila of Valdosta

Danielle Smith of Valdosta

Edward Sanders of Valdosta

Mccoy Fennell of Hahira

Thao Hoang of Valdosta

Michael Ross of Valdosta

Erica Thrift of Valdosta

Jaqueline Hickman of Valdosta

Caleb Reid of Valdosta

Genna O’Berin of Valdosta

Joshua Stalvey of Valdosta

Ryleigh Musgrove of Valdosta

Kayla Moseley of Valdosta

Nicholas Dillman of Valdosta

Maia Romero of Valdosta

Note: For the complete list of all (286) students for this story, please visit:

https://media.meritpages.com/signup?r=77580&p=82a70&mle=103067

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu