//Valdosta State University Dean’s List released

Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List
VALDOSTA, GA (01/19/2021)– More than 2,100 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU.
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
The following area residents are recognized on this list of distinguished and accomplished students who exemplify excellence in the attainment of their educational goals:
- Bates Russell of Valdosta
- Christopher Radford of Valdosta
- Gregory Boatright of Valdosta
- Shaquaveous Belcher of Valdosta
- Elma Sanabria of San Pedro Sula
- Chelan Worms of Valdosta
- Breana Box of Valdosta
- Alexander Folarin of Valdosta
- Emily Lott of Valdosta
- Brandon Turner of Valdosta
- Kaylon Day of Valdosta
- Deja Austin of Valdosta
- Shebelya Edith of Valdosta
- Jamia Washington of St. Petersburg
- Paige Staley of Valdosta
- Danielle McKay of Lithonia
- Colton Broome of Valdosta
- Abby Gill of Valdosta
- Martha Bird of Valdosta
- Kayla Bradley of Augusta
- Mary Carter of Valdosta
- Hannah Ferrell of Valdosta
- Katharine Roland of Valdosta
- Erin Copeland of Valdosta
- Shaun Morrison of Valdosta
- Allen Brown of Stone Mountain
- Megan Glorius of Valdosta
- Katie Day of Augusta
- Zachary Taylor of Valdosta
- Brandon Harrell of Valdosta
- Meredith Reitz of Valdosta
- Justin Lewis of Valdosta
- Bruce Eager of Valdosta
- Jordan Williams of Jacksonville
- Faith Crummy of Valdosta
- Bruna De Sousa Paes Barbosa of Valdosta
- Larissa Jones of Valdosta
- Marquise Milton of Valdosta
- Thomas Falkenhausen of Valdosta
- Deonna Price of Winder
- Michael Elder of Valdosta
- John Miller of Valdosta
- Rachael Goss of Valdosta
- Mary Tarpley of Valdosta
- Meghan McGee of Valdosta
- Victoria Maxwell of Valdosta
- David Buckridge of Valdosta
- Nathan Hart of Valdosta
- Margaret Cosper of Valdosta
- Camden Burrous of Valdosta
- Abigail Kinast of Valdosta
- Rachel Hart of Valdosta
- Jessica Evans of Cumming
- Ruth Streater of Valdosta
- Parker Rowe of Valdosta
- Heather Covell of Valdosta
- Ramiro Santillan of Valdosta
- Amelia Wilson of Valdosta
- Sydnee Tyson of Valdosta
- Summer Miles of Tifton
- Rebecca Wilsey of Valdosta
- Erik Kacprzyk of Valdosta
- Yushanti Dunbar of Valdosta
- Nadja Ellis of Army/Air Post Office
- Kailey Fussell of Valdosta
- Randall Crews of Valdosta
- Alejandro Briceno of Douglas
- Eddy Castellanos Caballero of Valdosta
- Kassidy Bunte of Valdosta
- Faith Thompson of Valdosta
- Kaley Folsom of Valdosta
- Taylor Gray of Valdosta
- Hannah Gandy of Valdosta
- Madelyn Adair of Valdosta
- Diana Henriquez of Grayson
- Kayleigh Steinberg of Valdosta
- Katherine Patterson of Valdosta
- Amanda Aguilar of Valdosta
- Seth Weeks of Valdosta
- Alyssa Vedder of Valdosta
- Mariah Wyand of Valdosta
- Xipei Liao of Valdosta
- Caleb Starling of Valdosta
- Madylin Schenk of Valdosta
- Jennifer Sylvestre of Valdosta
- Luke Sigmon of Valdosta
- Taylor Hillegass of Valdosta
- Kenneth Denaux of Valdosta
- Jacob Miller of Valdosta
- Kaitlyn Cook of Valdosta
- LaVal Castleberry of Valdosta
- Nicole Demmons of Valdosta
- Abigail Winningham of Valdosta
- Ralph Philor of Valdosta
- Robert Moorman of Valdosta
- Abigail Bland of Valdosta
- Sahil Patel of Valdosta
- Kasey McQuitty of Valdosta
- Kaliece Bush of Valdosta
- Madison Paulk of Valdosta
- Jwalant Shah of Valdosta
- Kameron Nez of Valdosta
- Primalou Versailles of Valdosta
- Nicole Manwell of Valdosta
- Noel Rojas Galviz of Valdosta
- Khyati Patel of Valdosta
- David Donahoe of Monroe
- Ebony Williams of Valdosta
- William Culbreth of Valdosta
- Dueward Holton of Valdosta
- Shelby Witherspoon of Ball Ground
- Christian Perry of Valdosta
- Elijah Graves of Valdosta
- Katie Thomerson of Valdosta
- Addison Yommer of Valdosta
- David Paulk of Valdosta
- Bridget Barrera of Valdosta
- Keri Sadley of Valdosta
- Imeisha Rountree of Valdosta
- Bailey Mathis of Valdosta
- Mamie Flucas of Valdosta
- Caitlin Mallory of Valdosta
- Madison Whiteley of Valdosta
- Kahleel Guerrier of McDonough
- Brooklynne McGonagle of Melbourne
- Kenneth Kaney of Valdosta
- John Dickey of Hinesville
- Felecia Sifuentes of Valdosta
- Jamie Steen of Valdosta
- Preston Persaud of Valdosta
- Elexis Armstrong of Valdosta
- Lacey Barrett of Valdosta
- Cameron Baker of Valdosta
- Landon Yeomans of Valdosta
- Claire Woodward of Valdosta
- Sarah Sims of Valdosta
- Ainslee Shover of Valdosta
- Brooklyn Woodruff of Valdosta
- Mallory Buckler of Valdosta
- Gabrielle Frederick of Valdosta
- Lindsey Bennett of Valdosta
- Mackenzie Branch of Valdosta
- Molly Mizell of Valdosta
- Bhoomy Patel of Valdosta
- Faith Carter of Valdosta
- Kaylee Barnes of Valdosta
- Taylor Taylor of Valdosta
- Carola Rosario Milan of Valdosta
- Harrison Culpepper of Valdosta
- Jordan Ray of Valdosta
- Maria Alvarez of Valdosta
- Alexis Silveira of Valdosta
- Lindsay Sebastian of Valdosta
- Savannah Croft of Valdosta
- Kacy Ann Sears of Valdosta
- Katie Ward of Valdosta
- Stephanie Buckner of Valdosta
- Simone Brock of Valdosta
- Georgia Wynn of Valdosta
- William Cox of Valdosta
- Colt Purdy of Valdosta
- Jaliyah Brantley of Valdosta
- Ivan Seasholtz of Valdosta
- Rebecca Lupinek of Valdosta
- Jordan Briggs of Valdosta
- Brooke Bennett of Valdosta
- Abby Boykin of Hahira
- Andrew Smith of Valdosta
- Lorelei Dittmer of Valdosta
- Sarah Sable of Valdosta
- Payton King of Valdosta
- Allison Green of Valdosta
- Dana Henderson of Valdosta
- Khushi Patel of Valdosta
- Miller McGhin of Valdosta
- Damian Hari of Valdosta
- Kathalina Thorpe of Valdosta
- T’Airra Lane of Valdosta
- Alexandra Holcomb of Valdosta
- Erik Marine of Valdosta
- Meredith Shaw of Valdosta
- Lacey Viche of Valdosta
- Dylan Durham of Valdosta
- Alan Nelson of Valdosta
- Madison Radtke of Valdosta
- Shelby Henderson of Valdosta
- Kerri Arnold of Valdosta
- Kyra Irvin of Valdosta
- Faith James of Valdosta
- Jordyn Austin of Valdosta
- Zoe Barrett of Valdosta
- Jose Hernandez of Valdosta
- Anastasia Garofalo of Valdosta
- George Fleming of Valdosta
- Yash Patel of Valdosta
- Shaelyn Macool of Valdosta
- Caleb Jones of Valdosta
- Elizabeth Thornton of Valdosta
- Bryonna Stokes of Valdosta
- Audrey Harding of Valdosta
- Gabriel Ellwood of Valdosta
- Mackenzie Jones of Valdosta
- Benjamin Dudley of Valdosta
- Abigail Wilcher of Valdosta
- Marcus Williams of Valdosta
- Taylor Macera of Valdosta
- Candace Williams of Valdosta
- Courtney Clark of Valdosta
- Ivey Harris of Valdosta
- Isabel Everson of Valdosta
- Sara Williams of Valdosta
- Danielle Bujones of Valdosta
- Megan Hawkins of Valdosta
- Katie Barker of Valdosta
- Nadezhda Yankovsky of Valdosta
- Nikkie Ballard of Valdosta
- Abreauna Hadley of Valdosta
- Aysia Williams of Valdosta
- Shayla Jackson of Valdosta
- Morgan Lane of Lake Park
- Sequoria Chunn of Valdosta
- Hunter Peagler of Valdosta
- John Hall of Valdosta
- Erika Pietrafesa of Valdosta
- Caitlyn Carter of Valdosta
- Deep Patel of Valdosta
- Tamekah Roberts of Valdosta
- Luke Sowell of Valdosta
- Leonard Dooley of Valdosta
- Gabriel Weeks of Valdosta
- Alana Hiers of Valdosta
- Madeleine Mayer of Valdosta
- Andrew Lin of Valdosta
- Reece Whiddon of Valdosta
- Cravon Mallory of Valdosta
- Cristian Luttrell of Valdosta
- Sarah Howell of Valdosta
- Jazmin Hinojo of Valdosta
- Crystal Lang of Valdosta
- Alex Carlson of Valdosta
- Morgan McMullen of Valdosta
- Carragen Young of Valdosta
- Holly Shoemaker of Valdosta
- Parker Meadors of Valdosta
- Blake Thomas of Valdosta
- Lilian Cseh of Valdosta
- Meg Harnevious of Valdosta
- Sean Whatley of Valdosta
- Shaelyn Kiley of Valdosta
- Janara Holmes of Valdosta
- Angela Tretheway of Valdosta
- Charlesie Hammond of Valdosta
- Callie Belflower of Valdosta
- Christian Guest of Valdosta
- Sa’niyah Walton of Valdosta
- Sadie Kurtz of Valdosta
- Lauren Pitts of Valdosta
- Farhana Khan of Valdosta
- Lucas Haley of Valdosta
- Haeun Kim of Valdosta
- Dominique Sanders of Valdosta
- Michael Harris of Valdosta
- Amy Alcoser of Valdosta
- Samantha Little of Valdosta
- Ednir Gutierrez of Valdosta
- Grayson Wall of Valdosta
- Clara Reid of Valdosta
- Daniel Weaver of Valdosta
- Kalin Boutwell of Valdosta
- Daniel Millsap of Valdosta
- Ishika Patel of Valdosta
- Mary Faircloth of Valdosta
- Charles Hilton of Valdosta
- Logan Anderson of Valdosta
- Leigh Overlaur of Valdosta
- Ryan Scandrol of Valdosta
- Kayden Dickey of Valdosta
- Hope Smith of Valdosta
- Brooke Daugherty of Valdosta
- Emily Vasquez of Valdosta
- Ciara Gilbert of Valdosta
- Grant Garner of Valdosta
- Cydney Daquila of Valdosta
- Danielle Smith of Valdosta
- Edward Sanders of Valdosta
- Mccoy Fennell of Hahira
- Thao Hoang of Valdosta
- Michael Ross of Valdosta
- Erica Thrift of Valdosta
- Jaqueline Hickman of Valdosta
- Caleb Reid of Valdosta
- Genna O’Berin of Valdosta
- Joshua Stalvey of Valdosta
- Ryleigh Musgrove of Valdosta
- Kayla Moseley of Valdosta
- Nicholas Dillman of Valdosta
- Maia Romero of Valdosta
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu