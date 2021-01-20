//Moody AFB host official HH-60W Jolly Green II reception

Share with friends











Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –The 23rd Wing will host an official reception for the Air Force’s first two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2021 at 1800.

The 23rd Wing received the Air Force’s first two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters at Moody AFB on Nov. 5, 2020. In an effort to limit COVID-19 exposure, the official reception was delayed until 22 January and the number of attendees is extremely limited.

23d Wing Public Affairs will be hosting a live stream of the event on the Moody AFB official Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/moodyairforcebase. The below streaming key and URL is provided so you may join us in this historic event and/or stream the live feed on a Facebook page.

Moody AFB Steaming Key: 5618837774796719?s_bl=1&s_ps=1&s_psm=1&s_sw=0&s_vt=apis&a=Abx_N2UXpcNK1HHX

Moody AFB Streaming URL: rtmps://live-api-s.facebook.com:443/rtmp/

If you need assistance with the live stream or if you have questions, please contact the 23d Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146, 23wg.pa@us.af.mil or officialflyingtigersmediaops@gmail.com. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases.