//LHS cadets selected to attend flight training

Three of our LHS cadets were selected to attend flight training this summer, and one was selected as an alternate for this program. Cadets Olivia Balzer, Alexander Keller, and Makalee Patterson will be able to spend this summer at a university with a flight program earning their pilot’s licenses. This is an all-expenses-paid program, valued at approximately $22,500, including ground and flight training, transportation, and room and board. Cadet Nevin Miller was selected as an alternate for the program and may attend if a primary student is unable to do so.