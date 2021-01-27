//LCS announces SAFE winners for January
January 27, 2021

Congratulations to the January S.A.F.E. (Safety Awareness for Everyone) Award  Winners with Lowndes County Schools! The January winners are Sharon Nelson  (Custodial Department) and Deidre Fryer (School Nutrition Department) with  Lowndes Middle School (LMS). These dedicated employees were selected for this  award for making safety their #1 priority! Each winner received a $50 gift and will  be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance  Services sponsor this award. 

Sharon Nelson leads the LMS custodial staff with a gentle and kind spirit. She goes  out of her way to make sure the teachers, staff, and students have what they need  throughout the school day. She consistently is available to her team as any need  arises in the school. You can often find “Ms. Sharon” walking a student through the  school to find missing jackets or even looking in the lost and found for lunch boxes.  

Not only does Sharon make our school sparkle, she is also a lending ear and support  to our students and staff emotionally. Many of our students and staff confide in her,  and she is to be commended for taking time out of her busy day to be of support.  Because of Ms. Sharon, we can continue to impact students academically and  emotionally. She is our hero!  

Deidre Frier is such a breath of fresh air in our nutrition department. She works so  hard to make sure she has enough food for the students and staff members at LMS.  Deidre is committed to serving our students in the “brick and mortar” and “virtual  students.” You can find Deidre working in the lunchroom, but she does not hesitate  to come and ask questions that will help her team as well. She is professional, kind,  and very hands on with the parents. Deidre is such an inspiration to all of us.  

She works countless hours to make sure the work environment is safe and the food  is prepared correctly. She always goes above and beyond to prepare each meal,  which makes such a huge impact on our students and staff. She also worked  countless hours during this pandemic to make sure our students had food to eat at  home. Because of Deidre, our students succeed! We appreciate her so much at LMS.

