//Cook County Probate Court closed again for COVID-19 outbreak

COVID hits Cook County Probate Court

ADEL – For the third time in three weeks, the Cook County Probate Court offices are temporarily closed after the judge and three clerks tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Over the weekend, Probate Judge Chase Daughtrey tested positive and received treatment at Southwell Medical Center in Adel. The courts associate judge, Stephen Chammoun, and the courts remaining three clerks and one bailiff are in quarantine awaiting test results.

On January 6, 2021, Chief Superior Court Judge Clay Tomlinson declared a judicial emergency in the Alapaha Circuit suspending in person proceedings. The Cook County Probate Court had only been handling essential issues such as emergency guardianships, criminal first appearance hearings, mental health proceedings, and weapons carry licenses since the order was issued.

Currently, Chief Judge Superior Court Judge Clay Tomlinson is covering all emergency issues before the probate court. A drop box has been placed in the lobby of the courthouse for pleadings and filings and it is checked daily.

“Despite this unprecedented challenge we are facing with COVID, the probate court is still functioning and is available for emergency actions. I want our citizens and taxpayers to know that that we have pooled resources from other courts and agencies to ensure that if you need services or help, we are here to assist.” said Judge Chase Daughtrey.

If services are needed from the probate court, citizens can call 229-546-4314.