//ASU and Wiregrass partnership for students seeking 4-year degrees

Release:

Valdosta, Ga., Albany State University (ASU) and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announced the establishment of a cooperative relationship on January 25. The agreement formally recognizes that ASU and Wiregrass are active educational partners committed to expanding educational opportunities in Southwest Georgia.

“Albany State University is delighted to execute this partnership agreement with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, which will enable students to transition effortlessly from Wiregrass to earn their bachelor’s degree at ASU,” said President Marion Ross Fedrick. We formed partnerships with three technical colleges in 2020, and this partnership shows that ASU will remain committed to providing students access to earn a college degree.”

“Wiregrass Tech is excited to partner with ASU in providing another avenue of higher education for our students,” shared Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass President. “We look forward to a long partnership and many opportunities for our graduates.”

The agreement between ASU and Wiregrass will provide educational advancement opportunities for Wiregrass students in the associate of applied science program to continue their education towards a bachelor’s degree at ASU. This partnership will strengthen the educational opportunities across the state and will create pathways for students pursuing a career in nursing, accounting, business management, healthcare management, technology management, criminal justice, early childhood education, chemistry, biology and computer science.

Wiregrass transfer students with a minimum of 30 transferable credit hours of post-secondary coursework with a minimum 2.0 GPA will receive guaranteed admission as degree-seeking candidates if they fulfill additional requirements.

“This partnership will open doors for Wiregrass students to continue pursuing their college education in 10 professional fields. Wiregrass will prepare students to take advantage of this opportunity to complete their baccalaureate degree. While at Albany State University, students will further explore their field, so they are prepared to fill the workforce gap,” said Dr. Angela Peters, ASU vice president of academic affairs and provost.

“Wiregrass serves a population of students who seek to earn their Associates from us, and then pursue a higher-level degree,” said DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass Vice President for Academic Affairs. “This new articulation agreement will create a seamless career pathway giving students many options for career choices.”

To qualify, students must be in good academic standing and meet the admissions requirements to attend ASU. Both institutions are committed to advising students accordingly so that credit earned is applied appropriately to the degree.

Additionally, ASU will provide transfer evaluation and advising to Wiregrass students through on-site, virtual, and/or telephone advising. Faculty advising by discipline will be available to future transfer students prior to and once matriculated at ASU.

The articulation agreement will officially become effective in the upcoming fall semester.