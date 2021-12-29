//Escaped Quitman man found by Valdosta police

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Mitchell, Peter D, African American male, age 38, resident of Quitman, Georgia.

On December 25, 2021, at approximately 2 p.m., officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200 block of West End Drive, after receiving information that a subject that was wanted for escaping out of Brooks County Jail was at the location. Upon the officers’ arrival the offender, identified as Peter Mitchell fled the area on foot. Officers surrounded the area while a Valdosta Police Department K-9 searched for Mitchell. A short time later the K-9 located Mitchell hiding in a creek submerged under the water. Mitchell was removed from the creek and later transported to Lowndes County Jail.

“These officers did a great job working together to locate and arrest this offender preventing him from escaping the justice system.” Captain Scottie Johns.