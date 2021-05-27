//Sunset Hill Memorial Day ceremony returns this year

Share with friends











After canceling last year’s Memorial Day commemoration due to Covid-19, Valdosta’s American Legion Post 19 is once again marking the occasion at Sunset Hill Cemetery on Monday, May 31st.

According to a post on the American Legion Post 13 Valdosta GA INC. Facebook page:

The American Legion Post Number Thirteen of Valdosta Georgia would like to extend an invitation to all in the Valdosta community to include Veterans’ Groups, Boys Scouts, Girls Scouts, Community Groups and others who are invited to observe Honors for our Country’s Military Fallen on Memorial Day May 31st, 2021.

Post 13’s Family and the Community will provide and place American Flags on Veterans’ gravesites in Sunset Memorial Cemetery on Sunday a May 30 starting at 7:30 AM.

Post 13 will conduct a Solemn Memorial for America’s Fallen Warriors on Monday, May 31st to honor those who so faithfully served this beloved Country.

We ask attendees come a bit early for seating to the left of the Flagpole at the Oak Street entrance located northwest of the intersection of North Oak Street and West Mary Street commencing at 10:00 AM.