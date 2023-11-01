//NCNW to host free get fit health initiative

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW will host a free get fit health initiative for all community members.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW, Inc. is excited to invite the community to the third installment of its health initiative. This event aims to promote health and wellness within the local community, and participation is open to all interested individuals.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Fit Mix MK Fitness

Address: 3323 Bemiss Road, Suite E, Valdosta, GA

Personal Trainer: Markisia Fussell, MK fitness

This event is entirely FREE, and all community members are encouraged to attend. Whether you’re an exercise enthusiast or just curious about adopting a healthier lifestyle, this is an excellent opportunity to get involved and learn from health and fitness experts.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section has organized a diverse range of activities and educational sessions for its health equity focus throughout the year, including:

Group Workouts: Join in for energizing workout sessions suitable for all fitness levels.

Join in for energizing workout sessions suitable for all fitness levels. Nutritional Guidance: Receive valuable insights on maintaining a balanced diet for a healthier life.

Receive valuable insights on maintaining a balanced diet for a healthier life. Mental Health Seminars: Learn about the importance of mental well-being and how to manage stress effectively.

Learn about the importance of mental well-being and how to manage stress effectively. Fitness Demonstrations: Watch professional trainers in action and get inspired.

Watch professional trainers in action and get inspired. Community Networking: Connect with fellow participants and local health enthusiasts.

Karla Walker, Section President and Attorney, expressed her enthusiasm for this event: “As Section President, I am delighted to be a part of an initiative that promotes the well-being of our community. We believe that a healthy community is a strong community, and this event is designed to empower our neighbors with the knowledge and resources they need to lead healthier lives.”

NCNW is committed to fostering a healthier and happier community.

Dr. Amber Buchanan-Garvin, Committee Chair stated, “As the Committee Chair, I am delighted to be a part of this health initiative. We believe that a healthier community is a stronger and more vibrant community. Our event on November 4 is intended to equip our neighbors with the knowledge and tools they need to lead healthier lives.”

Dr. Leah Baynard-Kelly, Committee Co-Chair, further added, “I am excited to join Dr. Buchanan-Garvin in leading this initiative. Our goal is to empower individuals with the information and support they need to make positive health choices and lead fulfilling lives.”

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 4, at 10:00 AM, and join them at MK Fitness, located at 3323 Bemiss Road, Suite E. Let’s work together towards a healthier future.

For more information or inquiries, please contact Committee Chair, Dr. Amber Buchanan-Garvin at 404-465-4620.