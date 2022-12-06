//City of Valdosta backs Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The U.S. Marines Corps Reserve partners with the City of Valdosta to host the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids.

Georgia State Patrol Post 31 and Local Cruise Nights along with the support and backing of City of Valdosta has stepped up to make the 75th Anniversary of U.S. Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots one to remember by hosting the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids on December 10, 2022.

This will be a two-part event beginning with the Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids from Lake Park (Roger Budd Shopping Plaza) to the 5 Points Shopping Center (Recoil Parking Lot). The Cruise is open to all motors. Line up begins at 11AM with departure at 1PM. Georgia State Patrol will be escorting the Cruise through Lake Park, down HWY 41 all the way to 5 Points Shopping Center. To participate in the cruise a donation of a new, unwrapped toy with value of $10+ or monetary donation of like amount. Spectators are invited to line up along the route to show their support.

The second portion of the event will be the 2nd Saturday Local Cruise Nights held at 5 Points/Recoil Parking Lot, in collaboration with Toys for Tots Community & Fundraising Event. Destination to Fun Inflatables will be onsite with two large inflatables and will be providing the first 200 children with free cotton candy. There will be vendors, food trucks, free activities for children and families, drawings, give aways and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Please join Georgia State Patrol and Local Car Scene in their efforts to support Valdosta Toys for Tots’ mission to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to children in need through the gift of a new toy. Valdosta Toys for Tots serves Lowndes, Clinch and Echols counties. Over 97% of monetary donations goes to the purchase of toys, books and other gifts for the children served in the local area. Valdosta Toys for Tots takes pride in supporting local businesses to aid in their mission. The 3% goes towards fundraising costs. Not one donated dollar goes to pay for salaries or any other manpower costs.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can become involved with Valdosta Toys for Tots please visit www.valdosta-ga.toysfortots.org or email us at valdosta.ga@toysfortots.org