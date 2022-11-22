//Georgians warned to be cautious cooking for Thanksgiving

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to be cautious this Thanksgiving in the kitchen cooking for the holiday.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires.



“While Thanksgiving is a wonderful day to gather with friends and family, we also unfortunately see a number of cooking fires every year around this time,” said Commissioner King. “Make sure you don’t add to these statistics by following these simple fire safety tips as you prepare your family feast.”