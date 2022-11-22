//Georgians warned to be cautious cooking for Thanksgiving

ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to be cautious this Thanksgiving in the kitchen cooking for the holiday.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires.
“While Thanksgiving is a wonderful day to gather with friends and family, we also unfortunately see a number of cooking fires every year around this time,” said Commissioner King. “Make sure you don’t add to these statistics by following these simple fire safety tips as you prepare your family feast.”
- Never deep-fry a frozen turkey. Ice turns to steam when a frozen turkey is dropped into hot oil, and the rapidly expanding steam can cause the oil to boil over and catch fire.
- Make sure to set a timer while you cook.
- Keep combustibles like towels and rags away from your cooking space.
- If a pan catches fire, cover it with a lid and turn off the burner. Water makes a grease fire worse, so consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen year-round.
- Turn pot handles inward to prevent an accident and ensure your children and pets cannot grab them.
- Wear tight-fitting sleeves when you cook so that loose clothing does not contact a burner and catch on fire. If clothing does catch fire, don’t forget the life-saving adage of “stop, drop, and roll.”
- Ensure that you have a working smoke alarm and change the batteries if you have not done so in six months. More information on smoke alarms can be found here.