//Georgians urged to practice home heating safety

ATLANTA – Georgians are being to encouraged to practice safety while using home heating equipment during the recent cold weather.

With the recent cold weather across the majority of Georgia, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is encouraging Georgians to remain vigilant while using home heating equipment. Heating equipment like space heaters and fireplaces can become fire hazards when used improperly.



Heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires in the United States. Data from the National Fire Prevention Association shows that local fire departments responded to an annual average of 48,530 fires resulting from negligent heater use between 2014 and 2018. These fires resulted in 500 deaths, 1,350 injuries, and $1.1 billion in property damage.



In recognition of the risk of heating equipment, Commissioner King encourages Georgians to follow the below tips for keeping your family and home safe this winter: