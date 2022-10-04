//“Pink It Out Day” for breast cancer awareness

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The King of King Breast Cancer Foundation honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month by hosting a Pink 4 Da Cure Day public event.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the King of King Breast Cancer Foundation (KKBCF) will host a Pink 4 Da Cure Day event on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Unity Park Amphitheater located on the corner of Lee St. and Central Ave. in Valdosta, Georgia.

The general public is invited to attend in “Pink It Out Day” attire with sneakers and TuTus to honor all breast cancer and cancer surviors. The event will feature breast cancer trucks, food trucks, live entertainment, a kids zone, 360 photo booth, sweet areas, giveaways, a balloon release, and more. Valdosta City officials will be in attendance for the event.

Mark your calendars and save the date.