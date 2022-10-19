//NCNW host first “Taste of NCNW” event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the NCNW will host the first “Taste of NCNW” and Business Showcase for the public.

Release:

The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. is hosting its first, “Taste of NCNW” and Business Showcase. The event will be held on Thursday, November 3, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Mathis City Auditorium at 2300 North Ashley Street. This event is open to the public and there are vendor opportunities.

” The event will show the section’s commitment to bringing the community together in the most common ways, including embracing the culture of good food and fellowship. However, the mix of the business showcase demonstrates our ability to promote and empower our community through entrepreneurship,” stated Section 2nd Vice President Dr. Lana Foster.

The event came about as a way to bring the section together as one, to showcase its members who are entrepreneurs’, and as a way for all of the committees and members to work together.

“It is a fundraiser to support the community initiatives of the section,” stated Section President Karla Walker. For more information contact ncwnofvaldosta@gmail.com, 229-234-2353. To purchase tickets: tinyurl.com/tasteofncnw.