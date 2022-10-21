//Local counties receive Vibrant Communities grant

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Organizations from Colquitt, Tift, and Berrien Counties have received the FY23 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grant awards.

Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced the recipients of fiscal year 2023 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grant awards. The Vibrant Communities grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities throughout the state, and the Cultural Facilities grant supports the restoration or renovation of a building to be used for arts programming.

As part of this year’s awards, 75 entities in 53 counties will receive more than $1.3 million in funding. For a complete list of recipients of fiscal year 2023 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grants, click here.

“Georgia’s arts organizations play an important role: enhancing our quality of life; expanding educational opportunities for children and adults alike; and bolstering local economies through the creative industries, tourism, and support for artists. These organizations, regardless of their location in the state, have faced unique challenges over the last few years,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The grants announced by Georgia Council for the Arts today will help these organizations expand their mission or restore spaces for both artists and audiences in communities – urban and rural – across the state.”

Georgia Council for the Arts received applications from schools, libraries, cities, historical societies, community theatres, Boys & Girls Clubs, and arts and other related organizations from across the state. Entities that previously received a fiscal year 2023 Project, Bridge, or Arts Education grant, which were announced in August, were not eligible for Vibrant Communities grants. Cultural Facilities grants are available to arts organizations for repairing, preserving or acquiring an arts facility, or for purchasing equipment.

“Rarely has arts funding been more needed than it is today, so we’re incredibly grateful for the support that the Georgia General Assembly is providing for our arts communities,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Director Tina Lilly. “We’re so pleased to be able to touch the lives of so many Georgians through this assistance.”

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities. Funding for these grants is provided through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. Additional funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) enabled the Georgia Council for the Arts to award 21 more Cultural Facilities grants compared to last year.

Despite unprecedented challenges, Georgia’s arts and creative industries contributed $23.8 billion, or 3.8% of total state GDP, to the state’s economy in 2020, according to a National Endowment for the Arts report.

About Georgia Council for the Arts



Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism, and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Visit www.gaarts.org for more information.

About GDEcD



The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, align workforce education and training with in-demand jobs, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a destination for arts and location for film, music and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit www.georgia.org for more information.