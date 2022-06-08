//Wild Adventures welcomes Tamela Mann in concert

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Multiple award winning singer/songwriter Tamela Mann will perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series at Wild Adventures.

Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes multiple award winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer and businesswoman Tamela Mann to perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series on Saturday, June 11. The concert begins at 8:00 PM and is included in Season Passholder admission or just $10 for General Admission guests.

Over her career, Tamela has earned numerous accolades. In addition to scoring a Grammy®, Tamela is also a BET Music Award winner, Billboard Music Award Winner, NAACP Image® Award Winner, Gospel Music Stellar Award Winner and multiple GMA Dove Award recipient.

After making five albums with Kirk Franklin and his pioneering group, The Family, Tamela began acting and discovered a love for the theater. It was at that time Tyler Perry recruited her and her husband, NAACP Image® Award winning actor David Mann, to appear as the beloved Mr. Brown and Cora in his play, “I Can Do Bad All By Myself.” They continued to work with Perry in his plays and such hit films as Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea Goes to Jail and 2011’s Madea’s Big Happy Family. She and David also starred in the film and long-running hit TBS comedy, “Meet the Browns.”

Completion is a beautiful goal, yet it can be so hard to attain. It’s something most of us wrestle with throughout our lives and Tamela Mann is no exception. It’s a concept that surfaces throughout her new album Overcomer, a compelling collection of songs that takes the listener on the journey Tamela has been traveling the past few years.

“On this album, I’m really putting my life into music, putting my heart and soul into words,” the Grammy® Award-winner shares. “It’s me looking at my life and the things I was dealing with and doing what I can to overcome those things.”

Wild Adventures Gold, Silver, Bronze and Pre-K Season Passholders can enjoy Tamela Mann and all of the concerts in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series for free. General Concert Admission for General Admission guests and Reserved Seats are available for purchase, starting at $5 and are an additional cost to park admission.

Families can enjoy the All-Star Concert, and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park, and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2022 Season Pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax at WildAventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.