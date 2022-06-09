//Valdosta resident recognized for making Dean’s List

Share with friends

MILLEDGEVILLE – Valdosta resident Savannah Sumner has been recognized on Georgia College’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.



Georgia College recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester.

