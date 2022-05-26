//Valdosta residents make GSW Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents have made the Georgia Southwestern State University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List for scholastic achievement.

The following local residents made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Gabrielle Carter of Valdosta, Ga.

Sadie Ruehle of Valdosta, Ga.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.