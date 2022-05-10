//Valdosta’s Brown Bag Concert Series returns

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Brown Bag Concert Series is back and free to the general public to enjoy live performances from area bands during lunch break.

The popular lunchtime concert series is back! The Main Street Office will host the Brown Bag Concert Series in Downtown Valdosta on Monday, May 23rd through Friday, May 27th. This event, which is free and open to the general public, features the live performance of a different band each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Olympic Park located at, 100 Florida Ave. Bring a chair or blanket. Grab lunch from Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, a rotating schedule of food truck or a picnic from home! Kona Ice will be on site Wednesday through Friday to satisfy your sweet tooth and cool off!

This years’ lineup of bands is:

May 23rd – the Page Brothers

May 24th – The Gypsy Pushers

May 25th – Mainstreet Band

May 26th – 2 River Station

May 27th – Dirty Bird and the Flu

“Valdosta Main Street is excited to bring back the Brown Bag concert series. This event will prove a draw to the downtown corridor and give citizens and visitors alike a memorable experience in Olympic Park,” said Mainstreet Downtown Director, Brandie Dame.

The concert series is held in observance of National Historic Preservation Month, which serves as a showcase for local communities to honor their past and help build their future. For more information, contact the Valdosta Main Street Office at 229-259-3577 or the Facebook page @downtownvaldosta.