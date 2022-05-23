//Moultrie Valedictorian receives prestigious scholarship

Share with friends

MOULTRIE – A high school Valedictorian and STAR Student from Moultrie is the recipient of the Stamps President’s Scholarship program.

Around 20,000 high school seniors apply for admission to the Georgia Institute of Technology. Out of that applicant pool, 40 students are eventually selected to participate in a prestigious scholarship program called the Stamps President’s Scholarship. This program covers the students’ total cost of attendance, including their tuition, fees, housing, meal plan, personal expenses, supplies for up to 8 semesters, and a laptop stipend. Case Gregory, Colquitt County High School Valedictorian and STAR Student, has been named a recipient of the prestigious scholarship.

“I am excited about the community of scholars that I will be joining,” stated Case. “I will be surrounded by people who are passionate about learning and want to make a difference in the world. I am also very fortunate to have been surrounded by teachers and family who poured into me over the years, making it possible to be selected for this program.”

As part of the program, he will attend a summer leadership program in Alaska run by the Outdoor Recreation Department at Georgia Tech. During his college years, he will also have access to participate in several retreats fully funded by the program, domestic and international. These retreats focus on community building and cover service, social justice, scholarship and career development, and progress and reflection. According to the program’s website, the Scholarship Program is founded on four pillars; scholarship, leadership, programs, and service. Case is Colquitt County’s first Stamp Scholar in the last decade according to Georgia Tech records.