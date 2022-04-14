//Workshop gives little gardeners plant care education

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The “Little Gardener’s Workshop” gives children the opportunity to learn plant growth and care with a take-home flower or vegetable.

Release:

Grow your budding farmer’s green thumb at VLPRA’s “Little Gardener’s Workshop.” Children ages 5-12 will plant a flower or vegetable in a take-home container, create a garden-themed craft, and learn about the power of pollinators from a local beekeeper. The workshop is from 10:00 AM to noon on Saturday, April 30th at McKey Park. The group will meet in the grassy area on Roosevelt Drive. Advanced registration is required. It’s just $10 per child (one plant for each paying participant). Register by Monday, April 25th at vlpra.com. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

WHAT: Little Gardener’s Workshop

WHO: Open to children 5-12 years old

WHEN: Saturday, April 30th from 10:00 AM to Noon

WHERE: McKey Park grassy area on Roosevelt Drive

HOW MUCH: $10 (each paying participant gets one plant- no charge for parents); Register at vlpra.com by April 25th