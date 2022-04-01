//No Water, No Beer Festival comes to Georgia Beer Co.

Share with friends

National Drinking Water Week will conclude with the annual No Water, No Beer Festival hosted jointly by the City of Valdosta and GAWWA.

The City of Valdosta in collaboration with The American Water Works Association (GAWWA) will be hosting the annual No Water, No Beer Festival at the conclusion of national Drinking Water Week. More than 780 million people in the world do not have access to clean water. On May 7th from noon to 4 p.m., the festival will take place at Georgia Beer Company, located at 109 Briggs Street. The event will have a live band, food, and feature beer from Georgia Beer Co. Proceeds from this event support Water for People, a non-profit organization that provides clean water to people in developing countries.

“We are thrilled to have the No Water No Beer festival in Valdosta this year! What better way to bring the community together to recognize the importance of safe drinking water? It’s also a great opportunity to celebrate the City’s water professionals and their important work,” said David Frost, Director of Utilities for the city of Valdosta.

This will be the first time this festival is hosted in Valdosta. Traditionally, the event is held in north Georgia. The goal of this event is to bring awareness to the community about the need for clean water.

“Our water professionals play a vital role in protecting public health. The festival will be a great way to thank them and thank the citizens who continuously support our efforts to supply safe clean drinking water,” said Frost.

Throughout the week, students in the Valdosta City School district will participate in an art and essay contest centered around the importance of clean water. Contest winners will be notified Friday, May 6th and the names of those winners will be announced at the festival and on the city of Valdosta’s social media outlets. For more information or to purchase tickets visit: eventbrite.com/e/no-water-no-beer-festival-tickets.