//Country singer Gabby Barrett headed to Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Country superstar Gabby Barrett will kick off the 2022 All-Star Concert Series at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will kick off the 2022 All-Star Concert Series on April 30 with country superstar and “American Idol” finalist Gabby Barrett.

“Gabby Barrett is coming off an impressive year, taking home top honors from the Billboard Music Awards, the CMT Awards, American Music Awards and more,” said Adam Floyd, marketing and sales manager. “We feel incredibly lucky that we get to begin this year’s All-Star Concert Series with country music’s brightest new star.”

Barrett began her rise as a finalist on the 16th season of “American Idol.” Soon after, her multi-Platinum debut “I Hope” became the most streamed Country song of 2020 and won CMT’s 2020 Breakthrough Video of the Year award.

Crowned the American Country Music New Female Artist of the Year in 2021, Barrett has added more elite wins to her goldmine of accolades, including three Billboard Music Awards – Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Song (“I Hope”), Top Collaboration with Charlie Puth (“I Hope”) – iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist and the 2021 CMT Music Awards top honor for Female Video of the Year (“The Good Ones”).

Gabby Barrett will take the stage at 8 p.m. on April 30 as the first performance of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan.

General Admission to each concert is included for free with a 2022 Season Pass. Park guests visiting with a daily ticket can purchase General Concert Admission for $10. Reserved Concert Seats are available for purchase, with discounted options available for Season Passholders.

“Our All-Star Concert Series is just another reason why our 2022 Season Passes are the best value in entertainment,” said Floyd. “For about the price of visiting Wild Adventures twice on a daily ticket, you can enjoy an entire Season of fun with free general admission to every All-Star Concert, including Gabby Barrett.”

Guests are encouraged to come early to enjoy Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark before the show.

“Before the concert, stop by our newest addition, Water’s Edge Brews & Bites, to enjoy gourmet pretzels, select wines and locally brewed beer from Georgia Beer Company,” said Floyd.

On May 7, the All-Star Concert Series continues with rock legend and lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty.

For more information about the All-Star Concert Series, Season Pass, park operating hours and more, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.