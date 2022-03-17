//Wild Adventures kicks off season with Shamrock the Park

Share with friends

Wild Adventures starts off the 2022 Season with Shamrock the Park and a new venue with weekly live music including locally brewed beer.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will begin its 2022 Season this Saturday with a little “luck of the Irish” and new attractions, including a large animal habitat and a new venue featuring weekly live music and locally brewed beer.

Wild Adventures’ 2022 Season starts March 19 with Shamrock the Park, a new event celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and featuring traditional bagpipe players and drummers, Irish foods, a kid’s parade and more.

“Shamrock the Park will be a great way to kick off our new Season at Wild Adventures,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “It features all the things that make a visit to our park great: good food, family fun and an opportunity to create unforgettable memories.”

Each day during the event, guests have the chance to win a 2022 Gold Season Pass by finding a Pot of Gold hidden somewhere around the park.

Shamrock the Park begins March 19 and continues March 20, 26 and 27.

The new season at Wild Adventures also marks the debut of a brand new food and beverage experience with the opening of Water’s Edge Brews & Bites, a unique venue along the park’s central lake that will feature gourmet pretzels, select wines and locally brewed beer through a partnership with Georgia Beer Company.

Water’s Edge Brews & Bites will feature gourmet pretzels, select wines and locally brewed beer from Georgia Beer Company.

“As Georgia’s southernmost brewery, we are extremely excited about this partnership and what it means for the future of tourism and quality of life for our community,” said Chris Jones, Georgia Beer Company.

Water’s Edge also features a new stage for weekly live music, shaded seating and activities like cornhole, giant-size Jenga and more.

“Water’s Edge is all about relaxation,” said Vigue. “After experiencing the thrills of riding a rollercoaster or an incredible animal encounter, Water’s Edge offers a space for guests to gather and unwind.”

Also new this season is Wanyama Observation Deck and Botanical Garden, one of the largest animal exhibits ever added to the park.

“‘Wanyama’ is a Swahili word that means ‘beautiful animals,’ and that is exactly what you’ll find in this incredible new addition to the park,” said Vigue. “You’ll meet amazing animals from throughout Africa and Asia, including giraffes, water buffalo, blackbucks and more.”

Wanyama features a large covered overlook where guests can relax in the shade or enjoy a meal while watching animals graze in a wide open field. Guests can take a path that leads to an aviary or choose another path that leads to an eye-level view of the exhibit.

Water’s Edge wraps around the lake at the heart of the park with unique shaded spaces, fun activities and a stage for live music.

This new area also features a large open-top grill, a new special event and catering space and a botanical garden planted in partnership with Valdosta State University.

“VSU’s Biology and Landscaping Departments stepped in and provided incredible expertise and manpower to help us create a relaxing and inviting space that highlights native and exotic plant species,” said Vigue.

Wanyama Observation Deck and Botanical Gardens features a beautiful space grown in partnership with Valdosta State University.

Wanyama Observation Deck and Botanical Garden opens March 19.

Wild Adventures 2022 Season officially begins on Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m., but current Season Passholders can enjoy early access to the park during Passholder Preview Night on Friday, March 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about Wanyama Observation Deck and Botanical Garden, Water’s Edge Brews & Bites, Shamrock the Park and Wild Adventures 2022 Season, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.