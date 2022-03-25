Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VLPRA’s “Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt” for people with disabilities is returning on Saturday, April 2nd at the Miracle Field Complex at Freedom Park.

This egg hunt is free and is open to children and adults with disabilities, as well as their families. The event provides a fun, safe, family-friendly environment for people who may have difficulty participating in a traditional egg hunt.

Participants will hunt 4,000 toy and candy-filled Easter Eggs in a fully-accessible environment, enjoy games, create arts and crafts, and much, much more at the Miracle Field and surrounding fields.

The two-dimensional rubberized field is fully accessible for wheelchairs and walkers and is completely fenced in. VLPRA will provide tennis ball hopper baskets for our participants in wheelchairs.

The Miracle League of Valdosta is co-hosting this year’s event.

The event is from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with the egg hunt starting at 10:15 AM. There will be multiple hunts separated by age. Don’t be late- the hunt happens fast!

Please join us for this one-of-a-kind event at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 2nd at the VLPRA’s Miracle Field Complex!