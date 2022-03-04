//Moody’s WIA Week hopes to inspire a younger generation

Share with friends

Moody Air Force Base is seeking to inspire a younger generation to connect to the U.S. Air Force Airmen with Women In Aviation Week.

Moody Air Force Base will be celebrating Women In Aviation Week, March 7-13, 2022, to connect a younger generation to U.S. Air Force Airmen and inspire them to seek careers in airpower leading to a more diverse and effective Air Force in the future.

WIA Week will culminate with a Youth Open House, March 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., tailored for youth and kids. The free event will feature multiple static aircraft and aircrews from the Active Duty and Air National Guard inventory and is open to all.

Due to the increased flying activity of arriving and departing aircraft, excess noise and unfamiliar noises may be heard throughout Valdosta and surrounding area.

For more information about Women In Aviation and the Youth Open House regarding base access, parking, events, and more, visit the Moody AFB Women In Aviation and Youth Open House webpages at https://www.moody.af.mil/Home/Women-In-Aviation/; and https://www.moody.af.mil/Home/Women-In-Aviation/Youth-Open-House/.

Media is invited to the event. If interested in covering the Youth Open House, contact Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer at 229-257-4146, or email 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil for coordination.