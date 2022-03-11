//Georgians urged to replace smoke alarm batteries

Share with friends

To mark the beginning of Daylight Savings Time, Georgians are being urged to change their smoke alarm batteries as well.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging all Georgians to change their smoke alarm batteries this weekend when they change their clocks to mark the beginning of Daylight Savings Time.

“Smoke alarms protect your lives and belongings by warning when there might be a fire in your home or place of work,” said Commissioner King. “However, a smoke alarm’s life-saving impact goes away when it runs out of batteries. Fire safety experts advise that smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice per year, and the beginning of Daylight Savings Time is the perfect opportunity to replace the batteries in your smoke alarms.”

Smoke alarm batteries can be the difference between life and death for too many Georgians. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly three out of five home fire deaths occur in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that fail to operate.

Commissioner King also encourages Georgians to test and clean dust from their smoke alarms monthly and to practice an escape plan in case their home is ever impacted by a fire. More information on fire safety can be obtained from our office, the U.S. Fire Administration, the American Red Cross, or your local fire station.

Daylight Savings Time begins this Sunday, March 13, at 2:00 a.m., when all clocks are set forward one hour.