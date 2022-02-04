//“Wrapped in Love” foster youth blanket drive in Thomasville

Share with friends











The StepStone Family and Youth Services of Thomasville, GA are participating in the “Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive for foster youth.

With temperatures dropping and winter in full swing, StepStone Family and Youth Services of Georgia announced its “Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive to benefit foster youth in need. StepStone will be accepting donations of new and gently used blankets from January 17, 2022, through February 14, 2022, at the following locations between 9 am and 5 pm Monday through Friday:

StepStone Family & Youth – Atlanta, 2996 Henderson Mill Road, Suite 203, Atlanta, GA

StepStone Family & Youth – Columbus, 3228 University Avenue, Columbus, GA

StepStone Family & Youth – LaGrange, 325 Greenville Street, LaGrange, GA

StepStone Family & Youth – Macon, 105 Preston Court, Suite B, Macon, GA

StepStone Family & Youth – Thomasville, 215 N Dawson Street, Thomasville, GA

LaGrange Daily News, 115 Broad Street, Suite 101, LaGrange, GA

“At StepStone Family and Youth Services, we’re committed to connecting children and youth who need homes to caring, nurturing families, and we’re grateful for our community members, families and so many incredible partners who make our mission possible,” said Christina Bach, StepStone Family and Youth Services Regional Director. “Donating a blanket this winter season is an easy way to support our youth and provide them with a warm, comfortable belonging.”

StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect children in need with foster families who can provide comforting, nurturing homes. The organization has been serving Georgia for more than 10 years and provides foster care services, counseling, respite care, training for foster parents and youth residential services. StepStone is always looking for new foster families to help children in Georgia communities who need safe, caring living environments.

StepStone Family and Youth Services has operations in nine states and is organizing blanket drives at all its locations this winter.

About StepStone Family and Youth Services

StepStone Family and Youth Services provides the full spectrum of support to children in need of alternative, safer and more positive living environments with residential and family services. StepStone connects children and youth who need homes with foster families, as well as foster care training, respite care and support services. For young adults transitioning from foster care to independent living, StepStone provides personalized guidance and training on basic life skills, including money management, life skills and education. For more information, please visit www.stepstoneyouth.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.