//Presenter Series members have the “last dance”

Photo: L-R: Mala Vallotton, Cheryl Oliver, Jennifer Powell, Nancy DeRuyter Warren, Tina Folsom, Jennifer Alvarez, Sementha Mathews, Bob Goddard, Jeani Synyard, Lisa Posas and Adam Setser ham it up for the camera.

The Presenter Series committee members attended the Summer: The Donna Summer Musical while tickets are on sale for 3 Redneck Tenors.

Release:

Presenter Series committee members were getting ready for the “last dance” at Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, held January 27! Tickets are now on sale for the “3 Redneck Tenors,” the second show of the series, at Mathis Auditorium on February 17 at 7:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets for the show ($60/ea) and the optional pre-show dinner ($20/ea), call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.