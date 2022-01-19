//TGV 33rd season upcoming performances, auditions

Share with friends











The Theatre Guild of Valdosta has announced the 33rd season with upcoming performances and open audition dates.

The Theatre Guild of Valdosta announces the upcoming performances and auditions for the 33rd season, along with, information on season passes and patron packages. The audition dates and times for future performances of The Enchanted Bookshop and Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express have been released. The next performance for the season will be Southern Fried Funeral. A list of the dates and times for each performance and audition have been provided below.

For more information visit: http://www.theatreguildvaldosta.com/index.html

UPCOMING PERFORMANCE:

Southern Fried Funeral by Osborne & Eppler

Performance Dates: Thursday – Saturday, February 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, February 6 at 2:00 p.m.

UPCOMING AUDITIONS:

The Enchanted Bookshop

Auditions: Sunday, February 6 & Monday, February 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Performance Dates: Friday – Saturday, March 25-26 & April 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, March 27 & April 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Ages 6 and up will be asked to sing one of the following: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, My Country ‘Tis of Thee, or Happy Birthday. Readings from the script will also be apart of the audition.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express: Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig

Auditions: Sunday, February 13 & Wednesday, February 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Performance Dates: Thursday – Saturday, May 12-14 & 19-21 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Audition details and character descriptions can be found at theatreguildvaldosta.com.

