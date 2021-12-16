//Price Is Right Live, PRISM come to the Tucker Center in Tallahassee

Share with friends











Release:

Opening Nights by Florida State University will present Price is Right Live along with PRISM at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in April 2022. Price is Right Live will take place on Sunday, April 3rd at 3 pm and PRISM will take place on Sunday April 10th at 2 pm. Tickets for both shows are on sale now at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office.

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television’s longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase. The Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes. If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

Caption: PRISM is a yearly favorite program that showcases the FSU’s College of Music students and faculty.

Packed with performances ranging from small ensembles to the world-renowned Marching Chiefs, PRISM is a yearly favorite. The program showcases the immense talent boasted by Florida State University’s College of Music students and faculty. Known for blending traditional fare with more recognizable popular tunes, PRISM is a gem for music lovers of all kinds. This remarkable and lively performance migrates around the venue with each changing ensemble, creating a one-of-a-kind experience based on your location. Come experience the energy and passion of Florida State’s music program first-hand in this unforgettable performance!

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter. The most up to date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

About Opening Nights

The mission of Opening Nights at Florida State University is to present compelling and distinguished artists who provide extraordinary experiences that educate, inspire and connect diverse audiences on and off campus. Since its inaugural festival seasons, Opening Nights has evolved into an annual series of performances that occur from the fall to the spring, drawing a curated, lauded selection of artists to Florida State’s campus year after year. Their efforts continue to bolster the music program and arts education within the community.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.