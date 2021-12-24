//‘Bring One For The Chipper’ scheduled for Dec 26 through Jan 7

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta and Lowndes County Residents who are looking for an environmentally-friendly way to dispose of their used Christmas trees may take them to the “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event, sponsored by the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County, Sunday, December 26 through Friday, January 7. Trees collected will go through a recycling process to make mulch and potting soil.

City Residents can drop-off their tree at Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N Ashley Street or place trees by the street on the day of your residential sanitation pickup. County Residents can drop off trees at Deep South Collection Center (345 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd), Advanced Disposal Lakes Collection Center (4758 Loch Laurel Road) or Advanced Disposal Pine Grove Collection Center (4040 Pine Grove Road). Trees dropped off at county sites will be accepted during center hours.

For more information or questions, call the City of Valdosta Public Information Office at 229-259-3548 of Lowndes County Public Information Office at 229-671-2491.