//St. John Catholic School honors veterans at special Veterans Day program

Photo: Veterans and members of the military are celebrated by SJCS students, faculty and staff during the Veterans Day event.

Release:

The students, faculty and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently honored veterans and active duty members of the military at a special reception. The special event included a patriotic procession, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, letters to veterans, the Armed Services March performed by the school band and refreshments. Cards and posters created by students in K2, K3 and K4 were also on display during the special event.





Left Photo: SJCS wait in the breezeway to wave American flags and cheer for veterans and members of the military on Veterans Day. Middle Photo: SJCS K2 – 2nd grade students lead the school and special guests in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the Veterans Day program. Right Photo: The SJCS band performs the Armed Forces March for veterans and active duty members of the military to show their appreciation.

(Photo Credits: Jessie Kalinowski)

“Many of our SJCS parents and supporters have served or are serving in the military and we wanted to say ‘thank you’ to them in a special way,” said SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri. “Our Veterans Day program, both in preparing and presenting, helps show our students the importance of service and showing appreciation to others.”

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.