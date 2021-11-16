//St. John Catholic School honors veterans at special Veterans Day program

Photo: Veterans and members of the military are celebrated by SJCS students, faculty and staff during the Veterans Day event.
Release:
The students, faculty and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently honored veterans and active duty members of the military at a special reception. The special event included a patriotic procession, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, letters to veterans, the Armed Services March performed by the school band and refreshments. Cards and posters created by students in K2, K3 and K4 were also on display during the special event.
“Many of our SJCS parents and supporters have served or are serving in the military and we wanted to say ‘thank you’ to them in a special way,” said SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri. “Our Veterans Day program, both in preparing and presenting, helps show our students the importance of service and showing appreciation to others.”
About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.