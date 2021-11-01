//DFCS provides heating assistance to Georgia low-income families

Share with friends











Release:

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), administered by the local Community Action Agency (CAA) throughout Georgia with funding provided by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, will be available today, Nov. 1, 2021. This federally funded program assists low-income elderly and disabled Georgians with heating bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers.

Caption: The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program: LIHEAP home heating or cooling assistance.

Beginning today, residents aged 65 and older or those who are medically homebound can apply for assistance through the Division’s LIHEAP. All other eligible residents may apply for assistance the following month, beginning on Dec. 1.

DATE WHO CAN APPLY November 1, 2021 residents aged 65 and oldermedically homebound December 1, 2021 all eligible residents

Funds will be administered through local Community Action Agencies (CAAs) on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $26,474; the income threshold for a household of five is $59,057.

Those seeking assistance must contact their local CAA. All applicants must provide the following:

Most recent energy bill or statement of service from their service providers; Social Security numbers for each member of the household; Proof of Citizenship for each member of the household; Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household;

Proof of Income can include, but is not limited to, a paycheck stub or a letter granting public assistance, and,

Social Security or unemployment benefits for all household members, if applicable.



For more information on the program or to find a CAA in your area, visit http://www.georgiacaa.org.

About Georgia DFCS

DFCS administers foster care for children removed from their homes for their protection when they have been subjected to abuse and neglect. It is responsible for the investigation of reports of child abuse; recruitment of foster homes for abused and neglected children; issuance of SNAP, Medicaid, TANF and childcare assistance to low-income families; assistance for out-of-work parents to help them get back on their feet as well as multiple support services and programs to help families in need.