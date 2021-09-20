//VSU hosts first time in-person Open House since start of pandemic

Share with friends











Valdosta State University will host Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

This is the first time VSU has offered an in-person opportunity like this since before the start of the global health crisis in early 2020.

From prospective students across the country to neighborhood residents who want to learn more about their hometown university, everyone is invited to stop by and discover the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities available at VSU. Space is limited, and registration is required.

“We are expecting students from all over the country to attend Open House and learn about the benefits of a degree from Valdosta State,” shared Ryan M. Hogan, director of the university’s Office of Admissions.

Hogan emphasized that Open House is not just for high school students. This event is open to everyone, including current college or university students considering a transfer to another institution of higher education, working adults who are interested in expanding their career opportunities by earning or finishing a degree, and local residents who want to meet the university community.

“We want students who have been away from high school for some time, and especially military members and their dependents, to know they are invited to Open House,” he added.

Arrival and check-in will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the P.E. Complex. Following a brief welcome, Open House attendees will attend academic presentations at either the College of the Arts, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Mathematics, Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, or College of Nursing and Health Sciences, based on their area of interest. The presentations will be followed by a student-led tour of the campus and lunch at Palms Dining Hall.

Open House will conclude with an opportunity to talk to student representatives of the more than 200 social, service, spiritual, academic, political, athletic, cultural, musical, and professional organizations on campus and learn more about the many support services available to help students reach their academic, career, and wellness goals. There will also be time for attendees to tour the various colleges on campus, including the Honors College, and ask questions, meet some of the faculty and current students, and take a look around. The Office of Financial Aid will lead Paying for College information sessions, and support professionals from the Counseling Center, Study Abroad, the Student Recreation Center, and more will be on hand to discuss their programs and services.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/open to register for this event.

Contact Ryan M. Hogan at (229) 333-5791 or rmhogan@valdosta.edu to learn more about Open House at Valdosta State University.

On the Web: www.valdosta.edu