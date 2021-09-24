//VSU: Best college by U.S. News and World Report

Share with friends











Valdosta State University is once again listed among the nation’s best colleges and universities, according to U.S. News and World Report’s recently released 2022 Best Colleges rankings.

Caption: Valdosta State University named the nation’s best colleges and universities by U.S. News and World Report. Photo: VSU entrance

VSU’s appearance among U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings reflects its unwavering commitment to creating a campus culture focused on individualized student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia.

Caption: North Campus Pound Hall

This is the 37th year U.S. News and World Report has published its annual Best Colleges rankings. This year the publication assessed 1,466 United States-based bachelor’s degree-granting institutions of higher education on 17 measures of academic quality, including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, undergraduate academic reputation, student-faculty ratio, average alumni giving rate, graduate indebtedness, and student selectivity. VSU was recognized on three in categories — Undergraduate Nursing Programs, Undergraduate Business Programs, and Top Performers on Social Mobility.

Caption: VSU nursing students in simulation lab.

Undergraduate Nursing Programs

VSU came in at No. 221 on U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges-Undergraduate Nursing Programs list.

This is the first time U.S. News and World Report has published rankings for schools that offer the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and VSU was ranked among the top third of all programs across the nation.

Dr. Mark Reinhardt, associate dean of VSU’s School of Nursing, said he contributes this honor to two things, “the outstanding, compassionate, and selfless faculty who give so much to our students and our top-notch students here at VSU. I am privileged to be a part of this great team.”

VSU’s undergraduate nursing students have played a vital role in the ongoing global health crisis. They continue to answer the call and do their part to support COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts in Valdosta-Lowndes County, serving alongside their nursing faculty and the staff at South Georgia Medical Center to deliver this critical community service.

Because VSU’s School of Nursing is committed to serving as a resource for healthcare in South Georgia, these students are able to gain valuable, real-world experience while serving the needs of underserved populations all year long. Through their various clinical experiences and volunteer efforts, VSU’s nursing students go where they are most needed and help create healthier communities.

VSU offers a traditional Bachelor of Science of Nursing and an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing for students who hold a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field.

Caption: Students in VSU Financial Trading Center.

Undergraduate Business Programs

VSU came in at No. 363 on U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges-Undergraduate Business Programs list.

“The Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) in both business and accounting,” said Dr. Karen Pafford Roland, college dean. “Less than 5 percent of business programs and less than 2 percent of accounting programs worldwide achieve this recognition. With an emphasis on dynamic and relevant coursework, these programs prepare students to meet the challenges of a changing global business environment.

“The Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration is delighted that its commitment to quality education is being recognized by U.S. News and World Report.”

VSU offers a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, Economics, Finance, Healthcare Administration, International Business, Management, and Marketing.

Caption: VSU students ready for commencement.

Top Performers on Social Mobility

VSU came in at No. 113 on U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges-Top Performers on Social Mobility list, up from No. 119 the previous year.

This ranking acknowledges schools that enroll and graduate students with exceptional financial need. About half of VSU’s entering students each year qualify for the Federal Pell Grant program.

“This is an honor to be included on this prestigious list,” said Ryan Hogan, director of VSU’s Office of Admissions. “As a school in South Georgia, many of our students come from small rural communities, and the only way they are able to come to our institution is through the Federal Pell Grant.

“As a VSU alumnus, also from a rural community, I think this shows the rest of the country what an incredible institution Valdosta State University is. The support we offer students from the time they show interest, through their time in college, to graduation, and into their professional career sets VSU apart as an institution of higher education.”

Valdosta State University is a public comprehensive university that knows there is no one-size-fits-all approach to personal and professional growth. That’s why VSU created a unique model of education that’s centered on individualized mentorship and support. Each student comes to VSU with their own ideas and inspiration, and over the course of four years, they develop the communication skills, connections, and critical thinking to turn that inspiration into a success story that’s all their own. The result is a powerful and positive community of Blazers who find genuine happiness and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives and use it to empower the people and places closest to them.

