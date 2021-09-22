//VSU announces 2021-2022 scholarship recipients

Release:
Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2021-2022 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university. This list includes the following area residents:
- Alex Buhl of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
- Eddy Castellanos Caballero of Valdosta earned the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Endowment Scholarship
- Savannah Croft of Valdosta earned the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship
- Shelby Culbreth of Valdosta earned the Lettie Pate Whitehead Scholarship
- Ethan Edwards of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
- Connie Ethridge of Valdosta earned the Lettie Pate Whitehead Scholarship
- George Fleming of Valdosta earned the Student Fund Scholarship
- Jada Folsom of Valdosta earned the James L. Dewar Sr. Park Avenue Bank Scholarship
- Abby Gill of Valdosta earned the Golden Circle Scholarship and the Regents’ President’s Choice Scholarship
- Kyson Hill of Valdosta earned the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship
- Daniel Hutto of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
- ZaNada James of Valdosta earned the Craig Hunt Business for Community Endowment Scholarship
- Aneesha Johnson of Valdosta earned the College of Nursing Endowment Scholarship
- Kenneth Kaney of Valdosta earned the Fred and Waunee Walker Fund Scholarship
- Kaitlin Kirby of Valdosta earned the Vicky Lynne Foshee Scholarship
- Ambri Lundquist of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
- Madeleine Mayer of Valdosta earned the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship and the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship
- Christina Megow of Valdosta earned the Carson and Philena T. McLane Caregivers Scholarship
- Jada Miller of Valdosta earned the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship
- Alec Munger of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
- Jennifer Padron of Valdosta earned the Ahleida B. Seever Scholarship
- Sahil Patel of Valdosta earned the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship
- David Paulk of Valdosta earned the S. Walter Martin Endowed Scholarship
- Angela Premus of Valdosta earned the Lettie Pate Whitehead Scholarship
- Hailey Rathmann of Valdosta earned the Alumni Endowment Scholarship
- Gavin Rees of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
- Parker Rowe of Valdosta earned the Cup Memorial Scholarship
- Brent Shoniker of Valdosta earned the Frances Wood Wilson Foundation Scholarship
- Jalen Smith of Valdosta earned the Student Fund Scholarship
- Daijah Stride of Valdosta earned the Fred and Waunee Walker Fund Scholarship
- Nicholas Taylor of Valdosta earned the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship
- Grayson Wall of Valdosta earned the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship
- Rebecca Wilsey of Valdosa earned the Citizens Community Bank Fund and Endowment Scholarship
- Morgan Wynn of Valdosta earned the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship
