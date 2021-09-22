//VSU announces 2021-2022 scholarship recipients

Share with friends











Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2021-2022 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university. This list includes the following area residents:

Alex Buhl of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Eddy Castellanos Caballero of Valdosta earned the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Endowment Scholarship

Savannah Croft of Valdosta earned the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship

Shelby Culbreth of Valdosta earned the Lettie Pate Whitehead Scholarship

Ethan Edwards of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Connie Ethridge of Valdosta earned the Lettie Pate Whitehead Scholarship

George Fleming of Valdosta earned the Student Fund Scholarship

Jada Folsom of Valdosta earned the James L. Dewar Sr. Park Avenue Bank Scholarship

Abby Gill of Valdosta earned the Golden Circle Scholarship and the Regents’ President’s Choice Scholarship

Kyson Hill of Valdosta earned the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship

Daniel Hutto of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

ZaNada James of Valdosta earned the Craig Hunt Business for Community Endowment Scholarship

Aneesha Johnson of Valdosta earned the College of Nursing Endowment Scholarship

Kenneth Kaney of Valdosta earned the Fred and Waunee Walker Fund Scholarship

Kaitlin Kirby of Valdosta earned the Vicky Lynne Foshee Scholarship

Ambri Lundquist of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Madeleine Mayer of Valdosta earned the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship and the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship

Christina Megow of Valdosta earned the Carson and Philena T. McLane Caregivers Scholarship

Jada Miller of Valdosta earned the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship

Alec Munger of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Jennifer Padron of Valdosta earned the Ahleida B. Seever Scholarship

Sahil Patel of Valdosta earned the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship

David Paulk of Valdosta earned the S. Walter Martin Endowed Scholarship

Angela Premus of Valdosta earned the Lettie Pate Whitehead Scholarship

Hailey Rathmann of Valdosta earned the Alumni Endowment Scholarship

Gavin Rees of Valdosta earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Parker Rowe of Valdosta earned the Cup Memorial Scholarship

Brent Shoniker of Valdosta earned the Frances Wood Wilson Foundation Scholarship

Jalen Smith of Valdosta earned the Student Fund Scholarship

Daijah Stride of Valdosta earned the Fred and Waunee Walker Fund Scholarship

Nicholas Taylor of Valdosta earned the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship

Grayson Wall of Valdosta earned the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship

Rebecca Wilsey of Valdosa earned the Citizens Community Bank Fund and Endowment Scholarship

Morgan Wynn of Valdosta earned the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu.