//LCFR encourages citizens to participate in “Chalk Your Walk for Fire Safety”

Release:

Caption: Lowndes County Fire Rescue Chalk One Up to Fire Safety Contest Flyer

Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has sponsored Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week will take place from October 3 through 9 and the campaign theme this year is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”. To encourage community involvement and observance, Lowndes County Fire Rescue (LCFR) is asking local citizens to get involved and participate in our Chalk One Up to Fire Safety contest. The Chalk One Up to Fire Safety contest encourages families to create chalk drawings and fire safety messages on their driveways and sidewalks from now until Monday, September 30 and submit photos of your artwork for a chance to win prizes.

Chalk One Up to Fire Safety Guidelines

You provide the chalk and create your safety message on your driveway or sidewalk.

The artwork must speak for itself! No personal, business, department or organization names or abbreviations should be used.

You can create as many sidewalk chalk safety messages as you would like.

Take photos of the drawings to be entered into the competition.

Send those photos to meghan.barwick@lowndescounty.com

meghan.barwick@lowndescounty.com Please put “FPW-Chalk One Up to Fire Safety in the subject line.

Please include the following information: contact name, address and phone number and email address.

Begin creating your works of art now through the end of September. Deadline for submission of photos is Monday, September 30. Pictures submitted will be posted on the Lowndes County Fire Rescue Facebook page and the public will have a chance to vote for the favorite. Voting will be held October 4 through 8 and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, October 13 on the Lowndes County Fire Rescue Facebook page.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week visit https://www.nfpa.org/. For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue visit www.lowndescounty.com.