//Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation host a ghost tour

On Oct. 27-29, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will host its popular Legends and Lore Tour at historic Rhodes Hall—the Trust’s headquarters and Atlanta’s “Castle on Peachtree Street”—located at 1516 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta.

October 27-29, 2021

Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation invites you to tour the 1904 “Castle on Peachtree” and hear some of the spine-chilling experiences and encounters that have been reported by guests and staff. Known as one of the most haunted buildings in Atlanta, Rhodes Hall is a hotbed of paranormal activity and has been featured on TV shows such as “Ghost Hunters” and WSB-TV’s “Georgia’s Haunted Hidden Gems.” Enjoy socially distanced spirits on the porch before your tour. Spaces are limited. Ages 21+. $35 per person. Masks required indoors. More information and tickets are available at www.georgiatrust.org.

About Rhodes Hall:

One of the last remaining mansions that once lined Peachtree Street, Rhodes Hall was built in 1904-05 for furniture magnate Amos Giles Rhodes and his family. Located at 1516 Peachtree Street in Atlanta, Rhodes Hall is now the headquarters for the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and is operated as a historic house museum. Free parking is available behind the house at 1495 Spring Street. Group tours and special event rentals are available by request. For more information, call (404) 885-7800 or visit www.rhodeshall.org.

About the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation:

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.