//Dr. Sorchik joins SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic

Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce that Austin Sorchik, DO, MS, internal medicine has joined SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic. SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive multi-specialist group in the region.

Dr. Sorchik comes to Valdosta from Pennsylvania where he completed his residency in family medicine at Lankenau Medical Center. He received his medical degree and Masters of Science in Biomedical Research at the Philadelphia College of Osteopath Medicine in Philadelphia.

Dr. Sorchik explained that patients can expect to feel welcome and comfortable and be thoroughly involved in their treatment.

“It is my intention to ensure none of my patients feel pushed along or dismissed when they bring up a concern. I will always do my best to listen entirely and explain my thoughts. It is my goal to build a long term, trusting relationship with every patient as it is extremely important that my patient’s feel comfortable asking me anything,” said Dr. Sorchik.

Dr. Sorchik specializes in performing office setting procedures such as joint injections and aspirations, dermatologic procedures, general sports medicine, and educating patients on nutrition, obesity management, and diabetes management.

Dr. Sorchik is excited to relocate to Valdosta and is looking forward to the small town vibe, getting to know the local community and putting down roots.

“So far everyone I have met has been very welcoming and I am excited to get to know my coworkers. SGMC is very similar to my previous health system regarding size and style of practice so it should be a comfortable transition,” said Dr. Sorchik.

Dr. Sorchik is engaged to Ciara and in his free time he enjoys cooking, traveling and playing golf.

Dr. Sorchik is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 229-242-8480. SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic is located at 3207 Country Club Drive in Valdosta.