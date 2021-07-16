//DFCS state plan for low-income household Water Assistance Program

Share with friends











Release:

ATLANTA – The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) invites public participation from July 16, 2021, through July 30, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing the FY 2022 Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) State Plan.

Funded by the federal government and administered by DFCS, the Water Assistance Program will help low-income Georgians with drinking and wastewater costs.

The plan outlines eligibility requirements and benefit payment schedules for the distribution of client benefits. Copies of the draft plan are available for review on the DFCS website, and Community Action Agencies throughout the State.

Comments regarding the plan can be sent to: The Division of Family and Children Services, Office of Family Independence, Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program Unit, at Two Peachtree Street, NW, Suite 21-276, Atlanta, GA 30303.

All input must be received by July 30, 2021. Those who wish to make oral comments on the plan may call the LIHWAP Program at 404-657-3426.

About Georgia DFCS

DFCS administers the Georgia Food Stamp Program (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally-funded program that provides monthly benefits to low-income households to help pay for the cost of food. DFCS is responsible for issuance of SNAP, Medicaid and TANF assistance to low-income families; assistance for out-of-work parents to help them get back on their feet as well as multiple support services and programs to help families in need.