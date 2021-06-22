//Wiregrass cultivating entrepreneurs like Jenna Murphy

Share with friends











Valdosta, Ga., Imagine missing over 500 meals with your family for two years. That’s how many Jenna Murphy missed, but for a great reason. She was embarking on a journey that took her two years to complete. She was enrolled in Wiregrass Tech’s evening cosmetology program, and as she looks back now, she is amazed by the impact returning to college had on her life. “I’m married and a mom of three and decided I wanted to attend evening classes at Wiregrass for Cosmetology.” For moms and dads, it’s never an easy decision to decide to return to school, but with evening classes, Jenna was able to take her children to school and attend field trips while her husband prepared dinner and put the kids to bed. “I wanted to work toward a career and do something special to show my children,” shared Jenna. The Cosmetology program at Wiregrass offers many like Jenna the flexibility to take day or evening classes to fit with their schedule.

Jenna graduated December 2019 with top honors, and she credits her instructors for investing in her and the other students in the class. “They helped us focus on our career goals and would stay late until we finished with clients,” shared Jenna. Now a Master Cosmetologist at Whimsy Salon & Boutique, Jenna calls herself an Entrepreneur Businesswoman. Her first year in business was Spring of 2020 and things didn’t go as she expected. “I had only been working a couple of months when the pandemic hit, sending us all home for weeks.” As any businessperson would do, Jenna had set financial goals and a business plan for herself for her first year in the field. She felt those goals would not be reached once the pandemic hit. Much to her surprise, once salons were able to open safely, not only did she reach her goal, she surpassed it, confirming that all those missed meals and long hours were worth it. “I feel that Wiregrass taught me not only the skills to become a cosmetologist, but also how to be a successful businesswoman,” shared Jenna. “Karen, my instructor, continues to visit me and other graduates here in the salon. She keeps up with us and offers business advice that continues to help and strengthen us.” One thing Jenna contributes learning from her instructor, Karen, was compassion for those who choose to sit in your cosmetology chair. “I remember cutting my mom’s hair when she was going through chemotherapy. At that moment I realized when a client sits in my chair, it’s more than hair. I truly see my chair as my mission field,” shared Jenna.

Wiregrass is currently accepting new students in the day and evening Cosmetology and Barbering programs for Fall Semester. The college has also expanded the evening program offerings to include Esthetics, Flux Cored Arc Welder, and Computerized Accounting with QuickBooks. The new semester starts August 19. To learn more, visit the college’s website at Wiregrass.edu.