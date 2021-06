Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – Tony Terry will be performing a live concert at The Patterson in Valdosta on Friday, July 2, 2021.

The Patterson is located at 101 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31601. The doors will open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are available now at www.eventbrite.com. For tables or VIP tickets, call 229-300-1821.