//Turner Center to host 4th annual Food and Wine Classic

Release:

Wine and Dine in the Turner Center Art Park

Gather under the stars in the Art Park for an elegant evening of fine cuisine. The 4th annual Food & Wine Classic, presented by the Center for the Arts Guild, features some of the area’s greatest chefs showcasing their specialty dishes. Join the culinary experts behind the area’s favorite meals and beverages on Thursday, May 6 from 6-8 p.m. in the Turner Center Art Park at 605 N. Patterson St.

The event spotlights samples from 12 restaurants, 40 specialty wines, featured cocktails, and craft beer from Georgia Beer Company. Participating restaurants will be Mo’s Mediterranean, Du Meals, Jessie’s, Steel Magnolias, Big Nick’s, 306 North, Covington’s, Friends, Salty Snapper, Woodstack BBQ, Ella’s Top Corral, and Wiregrass Culinary Arts. The variety of dishes that will be prepared guarantees that all taste buds will be satisfied.

Adults ages 21 and up are invited to bring their appetites to this soiree that helps enrich the local restaurant community. Tickets are $50 each and give attendees access to all food and drink samples available at the event.

The Center for the Arts Guild’s mission is to support the Turner Center for the Arts and elevate fine arts and creativity in the community. The Food & Wine Classic highlights the part of life that never fails to build community. Eating is a universal experience, and dining out offers a first-class version of enjoying good eats. The Food & Wine Classic is sure to provide a high-quality experience alongside high-quality fare.

The Turner Center realizes that many of our patrons have been vaccinated. However, due to a continued concern for the health and safety of all our guests, the Center has elected this year to hold this event in the Art Park, located on the north portion of the Turner Center campus.

Tickets are limited. To purchase tickets, call 229.247.2787 or visit http://turnercenter.org.